BURTON, Dorcas Lewis, 77, of Petersburg, left us on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ivey Foreman and Caroline Plummer Lewis. She is survived by her children, Walter Scott Burton II, Mary Caroline Wilson Burton and Joel Christopher Burton (Tracey); grandchildren, Walter Scott Burton III, Virginia Christine Burton and Audrey Caroline Conner; sister, Caroline Lewis Vest. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
