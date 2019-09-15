BURTON, JANET

BURTON, Mrs. Janet Kathryn Armour, took a deep breath and finished her race on September 13, 2019. The only thing surpassing the love that so many people had for Janet was the love that she felt for them. She was a longtime member of the GFWC Capitol Woman's Club and the Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Women, holding multiple positions in each. She is reunited today with her husband of 50 years, Charlie, who preceeded her in death in March of 2019; and her parents, Alex and Ruth Armour. She is survived by her son, Keir McNeal (Nicole); and her grandchildren, Tristain, Charlotte and Emma; her brother, Robert Armour (Leandra); niece, Elizabeth Orsbon (Duane); and great-nephew and niece, William and Sydney. The visitation will be at Woody Funeral Home's Atlee Chapel in Mechanicsville, Va., from 5 to 7 p.m. on September 16, with a Celebration of Life at Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church on September 17, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the St. Labre Indian School.View online memorial