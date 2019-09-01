BURTON, John Ernest, of Heathsville, Va., passed on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his home at the age of 89. He was the first county administrator for Northumberland County and held that position for 28 years. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia. He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army for two years. He was a teacher, deputy sheriff and a farmer. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 109 for 50 years. He was a member of Fairport Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. John loved the outdoors, fishing and sports. He traveled but was always ready to come back to Northumberland County. He loved the Lord and read his bible daily. He was always willing to help people. John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda; a daughter, Gay and her husband, Reuben; grandson, Burton and his wife, Melissa; granddaughter, Jessica; two great-grandsons, Jeb and Charlie; and a nephew, Stevie. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Fairport Baptist Church with reception to follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Virginia, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, Va. 22560.View online memorial