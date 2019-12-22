BURTON, Linda Hoyle, 64, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Zane and Edith Hoyle. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, William Douglas Burton; children, Kristopher Alvin Burton (Isabel) and Brian Douglas Burton (Gabriela); four grandchildren, Benny, Arturo, Dylan and Bryce; and brother, Harvey Hoyle (Mary). Services will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
