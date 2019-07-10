BURTON, MATTIE "BIRDIE"

BURTON, Mattie Irene "Birdie," 79, departed this life July 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jacquline Williams. Surviving are a daughter, Ernestine M. Burton; one son, Keith Hill (Betsy); nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, four sisters, two brothers, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, July 12, 2019, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Marvin Richardson officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial