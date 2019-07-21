BURTON, REV. DR. BRUCE SR.

BURTON, Rev. Dr. Bruce Burlington Sr., 65, of Henrico County, departed this life on Monday, July 15, 2019. Rev. Burton was the Pastor of St. James Baptist Church, Milford, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Josephine Burton. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Mary T. Burton; daughters, Davonda Smith (Rashaun), Christine Stephenson (Christopher); son, Bruce Burton Jr.; granddaughter, Rosalind Smith; sisters, Linda Dove, Charlotte Monroe, Ellen Burton; brother, Rev. Dr. Charles Burton Jr. (Mimi); sister-in-law, Elizabeth Rouse (Marshall); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. James Baptist Church, 2169 New Market Rd., Varina, Va. Interment First Baptist Church Cemetery, 570 Marsh St., Tappahannock, Va. 22560.View online memorial