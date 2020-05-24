BURTS, Michael Scott, 49, of Summerville, South Carolina and formerly of Mechanicsville, passed away suddenly joining his father, Robert Henry Burts in Heaven on May 15, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Beverly Moser Burts; brother, Thomas Hunter Burts; sister, Katherine B. Jennell (son, Russell); twin sister, Michelle B. Smith (husband, Ricky and sons, Jacob and Stephen); the love of his life, Abegail Taylor Burts; and his beloved dog, Kai. Michael is a graduate of Lee-Davis High School and Virginia Commonwealth University. He was formerly employed by Degesch America for 26 years and was employed as a Fumigation Manager for ECOLAB. Throughout his life, Michael enjoyed traveling, snow skiing, hunting and fishing, NASCAR and Buffalo, N.Y. professional sports teams. His true recreational passion involved the beach and anything associated with being around the water. Michael was a beloved son, brother, husband and uncle, and was a lifelong member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church in Mechanicsville. Due to current pandemic/COVID issues with associated restrictions, funeral services were privately held on May 22, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
