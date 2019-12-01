BUSSEY, Magdalene M., 96, of Richmond, formerly of Louisville, Ky., died November 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George S. Bussey. Surviving her are two daughters, Connie Bussey Cosby and Dr. Jill Bussey Harris (Dr. Monroe Harris); five grandchildren, Laken III, Natalie and Matthew Cosby, Monroe III and Madison Harris; four stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Bussey was a member of Garland Avenue Baptist Church. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Bookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Remains will be forwarded to A. D. Porter & Son Funeral Home, 1300 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, Ky., where funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday, December 12, 2019. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial