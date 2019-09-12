BUTLER, David McIver, age 61, of Amelia, passed away on September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Barbara Butler; and brother, Benjamin Butler Jr. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cathy Butler. He is also survived by his sister, Cathy Ratner; and nephew, Alex Ratner, both of Richmond. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, at True Life Church of Jesus Christ in Amelia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to True Life Church of Jesus Christ, 11360 Chula Rd., Amelia, Va. 23002.View online memorial