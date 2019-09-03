BUTLER, Diane, on August 19, 2019, was surrounded by love and peace as her spirit was set free. Diane was born on December 25, 1943, to David and Elizabeth Cramer in Denver, Colorado, and lived a beautiful life. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Mark Butler; and loving family, including her sister, Gail Gregg; son and daughter-in-law, David Kalbeitzer and Pilar Flynn; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel Kalbeitzer and Nathan Morris; and four grandchildren, Violet and Lyla Kalbeitzer and Declan and Evelyn Morris. Diane will forever be remembered for her infectious smile, boundless and unconditional love, unwavering patience, indelible beauty and astounding wisdom. Diane's family held a celebration of her life on September 1, 2019. She will eternally live in our hearts.View online memorial