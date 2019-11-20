BUTLER, FRED

BUTLER, Mr. Fred Allen, age 76, of Midlothian, Va., departed this life November 15, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilee Butler; his children, Elizabeth B. Hyde, William Kelly Butler and Julie Saul. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Browning Hyde, Lexie Saul, Sami Butler, Harrison Saul; and great-grandchild, Landon Hyde. He was preceded in death by his father, Kelly Butler; mother, Della Browning; and brothers, James, Drummond (Luke) and Kelly Jr. He retired from DuPont with 38 years of service and was a member of the Huguenot Road Baptist Church. A service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, at Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 10525 W. Huguenot Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bon Secours Healthcare Foundation in support of the Community Hospice House, 5008 Monument Ave., 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
