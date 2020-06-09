BUTLER, James David "Jim", 85, of Chester, Virginia, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born August 8, 1934 in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania and graduated from Belmar High School in 1952. Mr. Butler served his country in the United States Army and the United States Air Force and retired as a management analyst from Defense General Supply Center, where he worked for 42 years. He was part of the Sideline Crew for Thomas Dale High School for 25 years and the Tournament Virginians Softball Team for 20 years and he loved to play all sports. He was particularly fond of his softball team, the Hawks of Chesterfield County and always rooted for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. Mr. Butler was preceded in death by his parents, James Andrew Butler and Lucille Sutherland Butler; and sister, Patricia Romine. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan Butler; three children, Pam Sterner (Bill) of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, Karen Butler of Chester, Virginia and James David Butler II (Kelly) of Henrico, Virginia; grandchildren, Sadie Restivo (Todd) of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, James Cabell Butler of Henrico, Virginia, Madison Balagtas USAF of Tucson, Arizona and Noah Balagtas of Henrico, Virginia; great-grandchild, Atticus Restivo; sister, Barbara Johnson of Columbus, Ohio; brother, John Butler of Bluff City, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23834, with Father Danny Cogut officiating. The family will receive guests at church beginning at 1:30 p.m. Entombment to take place at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
