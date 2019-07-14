BUTLER, John L., 75, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna May Butler; parents, Thomas Sr. and Ellen Butler; brother, Thomas Butler Jr.; and sister, Mary Proffitt (Arthur Lee). He is survived by four children, Kathy Haigler (Mark), Cindy Hanover, Greg Butler (Nathalie) and Andrew Butler; sister, Irene Hague (Ralph); and six grandchildren, Michele, Brody, Griffin, Ellie, Ivy and Lily. John was a United States Army Veteran and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. After 40 years as a service technician for Sears, John retired and started a second career with Henrico County as a school bus driver and an aid for children with special needs. He loved his country and family, good deals, fixing things and cracking jokes. He noticed what made you special and would brighten your day with a thoughtful, perfectly timed, kind word. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will be in Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery, 1981 Cardwell Rd., Crozier, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the church.View online memorial