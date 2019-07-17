BUTLER, REGINALD, Ph.D.

BUTLER, Reginald Dennin, Ph.D., passed away on July 5, 2019, at the University of Virginia Hospital. Reginald was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on September 14, 1944. Son of the late Clossie and Donald Butler. He is survived by his daughter, Maya; sons, Ishmael, Omar and Alfred; his brother, Howard; and sister-in-law, Geri; and his aunts, Margaret and Francenia. His grandchildren, Dania, Jazz and Khaila; and many relatives celebrate his memory and legacy. Reginald will be missed by Kathleen Halley, a friend of many decades, and by many friends and students who have walked life's journey with him. Gertrude Fraser, with whom he co-parented their daughter, is left to mourn a remarkable man. Reginald attended both Central and West Philadelphia High Schools (Class of 1962). He often shared how the public schools, basketball courts, music and the streets of Philly during the 1950/60s shaped his character and life commitments. He was an urban child with deep rural roots, influenced by the many summers spent with his grandparents in Goochland, Virginia. In 1969, Reginald graduated with a B.A. from Western Washington University in Bellingham, where he also helped to establish the College of Ethnic Studies and to recruit students of color to the campus. He was active in the local and national civil rights struggle for social justice, joined the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), canvassed for voters in Mississippi and created one of the earliest union apprenticeship programs for minority workers in Seattle. Reginald completed graduate studies at the Johns Hopkins University (African American Colonial History, Ph.D.) in 1989. In 1991, he joined the faculty of the Corcoran Department of History at the University of Virginia and assumed directorship of the Carter Woodson Institute for African American and African Studies. As director of the Woodson Institute, Reginald created signal programs in Virginia social history and African American and African diasporic research opportunities and international initiatives for undergraduate students in Cuba, Ghana and Brazil. Reginald was steeped in the worth of manual labor and the world beyond the academy. He worked as a union iron-worker, logger, long-shore man, and spent time on commercial fishing boats out of Alaska. He was an amazing storyteller who always held his listeners spellbound. A lifelong music aficionado, Reginald enthusiastically converted others to his passion, especially in the jazz and blues traditions. Basketball remained an obsession and he demanded absolute quiet when a game was on. Although he enjoyed solitude, he was always surrounded by family and close friends, who, in remembering him now, will continue to benefit from his wisdom and guidance, and be inspired by his resilience. We will miss and never forget him. A memorial service will be held on September 14, at his family home in Goochland County, Virginia. Details will be posted on his Facebook memorial site: "Celebrating the Life of Reginald D. Butler."View online memorial