BUTLER, Ronald "Ron" L., 59, of Mechanicsville, died February 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl L. Butler. He is survived by his wife, Janine Butler; his children, Will and Leann (Michelle); his mother, Sarah L. Butler; brother, Kenny Butler; and sister, Carol Gaines (John); his nieces and nephews. Ron was a kind, loving and gentle man, loved by everyone. All services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
