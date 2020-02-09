BUTLER, RONALD "RON"

BUTLER, Ronald "Ron" L., 59, of Mechanicsville, died February 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl L. Butler. He is survived by his wife, Janine Butler; his children, Will and Leann (Michelle); his mother, Sarah L. Butler; brother, Kenny Butler; and sister, Carol Gaines (John); his nieces and nephews. Ron was a kind, loving and gentle man, loved by everyone. All services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

