BUTLER, William J. "Joe" Jr., 76, of Glen Allen, passed December 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his children, Patricia (David) and Tammi (Kyle); grandchildren, Hannah and Haley. A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, 3 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 2 to 3 p.m. For condolences, see blileys.com.View online memorial
