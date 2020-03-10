BUTLER, Worther "Dick" Johnson, 89, of Henrico, died March 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lula; his children, Amy and Joey; and his parents, Ashton and Lucy Butler. He is survived by his children, David Butler and Karen (Steve) Wrigley; his granddaughter, Jessica (Ryan) Mayer; and great-grandchildren, Miley, Liliana, Harper and Christian; and brother, Rudy (Grace) Butler. He was born in Louisa, Virginia. He worked for the Virginia Department of Highways for 40 years. He served in the Army National Guard. He loved to play softball and watch UVA sports. The family will will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.View online memorial
