BUTTERWORTH, Helen Frances Palmore, 95, of Richmond, formerly of Wilsons, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury. She was the widow of John B. "Jack" Butterworth. Helen was the firstborn and the last surviving daughter of six sisters to her parents, the late Garland and Mary Lanier Palmore. Her predeceased sisters were Gwendolyn P. Bowman (O.H.), Vivian P. Johnson (Dillard), Ercelle P. Dewey (Max), Shirley C. Palmore and Dudley P. Atkinson. Helen was a graduate of Smithdeal Massey Business School and retired after many years as a hospital administrator assistant at MCV Hospital. She is survived by a niece, Barbara B. Scott; nephews, Jonathan, Tim, Ted and Jeff Atkinson, Greg Dewey, Randy, Chris and Scott Johnson; the Butterworth nephews and nieces, Rick Campbell, Nellwyn Beamon, Ethel King Butterworth, Nancye Butterworth and numerous great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, Va. 23824. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blackstone Baptist Church, 405 South Main Street, Blackstone, Va. 23824. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
Service information
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home
Graveside Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
Lakeview Cemetery
