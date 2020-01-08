BUTTNER, Herbert Lee, Chief Master Sergeant U.S. Air Force (Retired) and Virginia Air National Guard (VaANG) (Retired) of Sandston, Va. Born April 5, 1929, New York City, N.Y., he died on January 6, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Katherine Walz Buttner; son, Jeffrey (Cheri) McGee of Chantilly, Va.; daughter, Elizabeth (Greg) Middleton of Mechanicsville, Va.; grandchildren, Melissa, Jack and Mallory; and his sister, Brenda (Joe) Spence of Midlothian, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward W. Buttner and Nettie B. Poole Buttner Vincent; his daughter, Sherry Lee Buttner; his brother, Edward W. Buttner Jr.; and sister, Joyce Updike. He graduated from Glen Allen High School in 1947. Herbert enlisted in the Virginia National Guard, 3d BN, 76th Infantry in 1948, then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950. He joined the VaANG in January 1954 and was a full-time Air Guard technician. He retired in April 1989. Herb held many positions during his military and technician career. He achieved the highest enlisted rank, Chief Master Sergeant (E-9) in February 1965. He served as the Senior Enlisted Advisor for four years. He trained on the B-29 and B-26 bombers and flew 55 combat missions on B-26 Invader bombers with the 452nd Bomb Wing stationed at K-9 Airfield, Pusan, South Korea. He received numerous awards and decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Force Achievement Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster and the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters. After his retirement, he was employed with the Virginia Department of Taxation and retired in April 1995. A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 9, at St. John's Catholic Church, 811 W. Nine Mile Rd., Highland Springs, Va., at 4 p.m. with reception to follow until 6:30 p.m. A private burial will be held in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia at a later date. Herbert requested that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Fisherhouse, fisherhouse.org. Online condolences may be left at www.virginiacremate.com.View online memorial
