BUTTON, Louis "Curly" Stanley Jr., of Richmond, passed away on September 12, 2019. Curly was born on April 1, 1925, in Jeffersonton, Va. He was the only child of Louis Stanley Button Sr. and Roberta Walker Button and was raised on their farm. During World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps at the age of 17 and served through the end of the war. After the war, he attended University of Georgia and graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in engineering. In July of 1951, Curly married Helen Louise Connelly of Blacksburg, Va. The couple lived in Jeffersonton, Va., Culpeper County, from 1951 to 1962 when they moved to Richmond. Curly was employed by U.S. Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service from 1952 through 1989 and served as State Conservation Engineer for the Soil Conservation Service from 1966 to 1989. After a career with USDA, he had a second career with the State of Virginia from 1989 through 1995 as Manager of the Bureau of Dam Safety and Flood Protection, Department of Conservation and Recreation. He was an avid skeet shooter and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Connelly Button; and his son, Louis Stanley Button III of Richmond; and is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Button Cournow and her husband, Thomas Cournow, of Kent Island, Md.; grandson, Christopher Cournow of Orlando, Fla.; grandson, Lieutenant Matthew Cournow of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; sons, John Connelly Button and his wife, Rosemary, of Madison, N.C. and Thomas Robert Button and his wife, Heather; granddaughter, Rebecca; and grandson, John of Milford, Va. Curly was a member of Third Presbyterian Church for almost the entire 57 years he lived in Richmond. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, September 16, in the Commons at Westminster Canterbury, with a reception following. Burial will be private at the Jeffersonton Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Fellowship Fund at Westminster Canterbury, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.