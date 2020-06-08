BUTTS, Wilhelmina T. "MiMi," 72, went to be with the Lord May 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William A. Butts Jr. and Aretha M. Butts Skinner. She is survived by her sister, Madalyn Williams; nephew, Ronald Butts; niece, Jenee Spellman; devoted sister-in-law, Jean B. Johnson; and other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m.View online memorial
Service information
Jun 9
Viewing
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
