BUTTS, WILHELMINA

BUTTS, Wilhelmina T. "MiMi," 72, went to be with the Lord May 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William A. Butts Jr. and Aretha M. Butts Skinner. She is survived by her sister, Madalyn Williams; nephew, Ronald Butts; niece, Jenee Spellman; devoted sister-in-law, Jean B. Johnson; and other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Wilhelmina Butts, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 9
Viewing
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Viewing begins.

Tags