BUZAS, John Peter, 72, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Carol Schlag Bassett; daughters, Jennifer Buzas, Meredith Johnson (Shane); stepdaughters, Hadley Mathews (Brenton), Alexandra Musto (Chris); five grandchildren; siblings, Michael Buzas (Deborah), Paul Buzas, Mary Ellen Fattori (John) and Annemarie Kershaw (Pat); and many loving nieces and nephews. John was born May 27, 1947, in Pottsville, Pa., to John Matthew and Alice (Balulis) Buzas. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Glenda Harrison. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
