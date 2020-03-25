BYERLY, James "Jim," 83, of Powhatan, went home March 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Saundra Byerly; two sons, Mike Byerly (Dani) of Powhatan, Dwayne Byerly (Michelle) of Old Hickory, Tenn.; brother, Kenneth Byerly of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Joshua Byerly, Chad Byerly (Sami), both of Powhatan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Reba Byerly; brother, Harrison Byerly; and sister, Clara DeBoard. Jim was an Army Korean War veteran. He retired as a supervisor from McLean Trucking Co., Powhatan County Transportation Supervisor. He ended his career as the activity bus driver for Powhatan County, known as Mr. "B." A memorial service will be announced at a later date with private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Powhatan Mennonite Church, 3540 Old Buckingham Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Thousands of Liberty students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
UPDATE: Northam says state will be fighting COVID-19 for 'two to three months and perhaps even longer'
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery