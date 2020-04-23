BYNUM, CLYDE

BYNUM, Bishop Clyde, 90, of Lillington, N.C., formerly of Richmond, Va., died April 20, 2020. He was preceded by his wife, Susan Beatrice Bynum; son, Clyde Jr.; and daughter, Novetta Bynum. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Darryl B. Bynum (Rocio) of Lillington, N.C.; several grandchildren, Jennifer, Tifane and Jaime Bynum of Florida and Anika and Alina of Lillington, N.C.; many beloved nieces, nephews and family members. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Private graveside services will be held Saturday, April 25, at Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 501, deaths up by 26
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…