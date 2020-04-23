BYNUM, CLYDE

BYNUM, Bishop Clyde, 90, of Lillington, N.C., formerly of Richmond, Va., died April 20, 2020. He was preceded by his wife, Susan Beatrice Bynum; son, Clyde Jr.; and daughter, Novetta Bynum. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Darryl B. Bynum (Rocio) of Lillington, N.C.; several grandchildren, Jennifer, Tifane and Jaime Bynum of Florida and Anika and Alina of Lillington, N.C.; many beloved nieces, nephews and family members. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Private graveside services will be held Saturday, April 25, at Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CLYDE BYNUM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.