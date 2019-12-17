BYRANCE, PATRICIA

BYRANCE, Mrs. Patricia, age 67, of Richmond, departed this life December 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Byrance; one son, Andrew Richard Byrance; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 1 p.m. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.View online memorial
