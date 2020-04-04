BYRD, Charles William Jr., 67, departed this life unexpectedly on March 27, 2020. Chuck was born on March 27, 1953, in Richmond, Va., the son of Dr. Charles William Byrd and Rose Lee Donati Byrd. He majored in accounting at the College of William and Mary and earned a Master of Health Administration from Georgia State University. A Certified Public Accountant, Chuck had a successful career as an investment banker for Wheat First Butcher & Singer and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and as the Chief Financial Officer of healthcare companies First Health Services and Xerox State Healthcare. Chuck was a longtime member of Reveille United Methodist Church, where he served as a member of the Board of Trustees and on the Finance Committee; a member and former president of Willow Oaks Country Club; and a Board Member of Impact Makers. Most importantly, Chuck was a loving husband, proud father, doting grandfather and loyal friend. A true family man, Chuck enjoyed and appreciated life's simple pleasures, such as finding a good breakfast spot with his wife, listening to music with his children, holding his sleeping grandbabies and sitting on the beach with a cocktail in his hand. Chuck will long be remembered for his selfless devotion to his family, strong faith, exemplary moral character and keen wit. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna Gayle Byrd; children, Charles William Byrd III (Kristen) of Richmond, Sarah Byrd Crawford (Eric) of Denver, Colo. and James Alexander Byrd of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Eric Thomas Crawford, James Henry Crawford and Charlotte Thomsen Byrd; sisters, Claudia Byrd Macdonald of Atlanta, Ga. and Jane Byrd Cooke of Richmond; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dr. Rebecca Lee Byrd of Virginia Beach, Va. Details regarding a memorial service will be provided at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reveille United Methodist Church.View online memorial
