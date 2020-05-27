BYRD, Floyd Edison Jr., On May 24, 2020, Floyd Edison Byrd Jr. passed away due to complications suffered from contracting the coronavirus disease. Floyd was born on October 19, 1948, and was preceded in death by his father, Floyd E. Byrd Sr.; and his mother, Ollie B. Byrd. He is survived by a brother, Gregory (Kathy) Byrd of Downingtown, Pa.; his sister, Bonita Baughan Byrd of Henrico, Va.; and another sister, Janice (Henry) Wimbush of Fayetteville, Ga. In addition, his survivors include a host of family and friends. Floyd E. Byrd Jr. will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at the Second Mount Olive Baptist Church in Little Plymouth, Va.View online memorial
