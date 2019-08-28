BYRD, Kevin Daniel, of Chesterfield, Va., passed peacefully from this world into the arms of Jesus on August 26, 2019. Kevin was born in Richmond, Va. on April 17, 1959. He was a graduate of Highland Springs High School and attended Virginia Tech (VT), where he studied engineering. Kevin had a great thirst for knowledge; he read and researched many topics and loved to share all that he learned and could debate any topic with the best of them! He was preceded in death by his parents, George Wallace Byrd and Edna May Byrd. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Snead Byrd; son, Daniel McNeely Byrd; siblings, Nancy Ames (Bill), Carolyn Meighan, Rodney L. Byrd (Annette), Rebecca Byrd; brother-in-law, Mitch Snead (Nancy); and sister-in-law, Judy Snead Adams; plus a host of nieces and nephews. Kevin's greatest loves in life were his Lord and his family. His deep love and devotion for his family was evident in his every waking moment. Kevin's other family were his co-workers at Phipps and Bird, where he worked for 33 years as Manager of Engineering Services. Kevin had many interests. He was an avid sports fan, with the Virginia Tech Hokies and New York Yankees being at the top of his list. Kevin was also a train aficionado - his love for trains began with his two grandfathers who worked on the railroad. He especially loved the Norfolk & Western Railway. Kevin's home office is filled with pictures of his family and extraordinary railroad and VT memorabilia. A memorial service will be held at Cloverhill Church, 12310 Bailey Bridge Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112, on August 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to Cloverhill Church or the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. We love you and will miss you- always. "See, I am sending an angel before you to protect you on your journey and lead you safely to the place I have prepared for you" Exodus 23:20 NLTView online memorial