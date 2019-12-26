BYRD, MILDRED "BOSSIE" OR "MILLIE"

BYRD, Mildred Elizabeth "Bossie" or "Millie," 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The oldest of three, Mildred was born in Lexington, North Carolina, to Paul and Marie Davis. Mildred attended Lexington Senior High School, Class of 1959, where she was class president, head cheerleader and homecoming queen. After high school, she obtained her Associates in Business at Woman's College (now University of North Carolina at Greensboro). She met the love of her life, Gary Mitchell "Mickey" Byrd Sr., at the Lexington Drug Store when she was 19 years old. At the time of his passing in February of 2017, the two had been married for 55 years. In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was predeceased by her brother, Johnny. Mildred is survived by her four children, Micki Lea Dunn, Mitchell Byrd (Aimee), Jason Byrd (Christi) and Megan Byrd Hall; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Christian, Austin, Xander, Camden, Skylar and Brayden; sister, Judi Hamilton (John) of Woodstock, Georgia; niece, Alecia; and nephew, Scott and their families; and her friends and family at Rural Point Elementary School. Hardworking and determined, Mildred retired from the position of Administrative Assistant II at Rural Point Elementary School, having given 40 years of service to the students and staff of Hanover County Public Schools. Though Mildred enjoyed dancing and trying her luck at the casinos, her family was always her first love. Her winning smile, humor and sassy attitude will be missed by all who knew her. Mildred had a quiet faith and boisterous laugh. Fighting seven cancers over 20-plus years, her strength was nothing short of miraculous. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held 12 noon Saturday, December 28, 2019. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover.View online memorial
