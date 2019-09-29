BYRD, SAMUEL

BYRD, Samuel S. Sr., 76, of Richmond, died September 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Samuel S. Byrd Jr.; father, Samuel M. Byrd; and sister, Joan B. Smith. Surviving are his daughter, Denise M. Byrd; grandson, Brian Brown; mother, Ruth S. Byrd; sister, Vaudine B. Granderson; nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Cornell R. Smith; devoted friend, Thomas Hamlett; his Westwood Baptist Church family, other relatives and friends. By his request there will be no services. In his memory, contributions may be made to Westwood Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 915 Glenburnie Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

