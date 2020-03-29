BYRD, Stephen A., died on March 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va., at age 58. Stephen grew up in Richmond and graduated from Trinity Episcopal School. He attended Roanoke College and Virginia Commonwealth University. Stephen is survived by his mother, Patricia Byrd; his sisters and their husbands, Valerie (Jim) Chesney, Stephanie (Michael) Thomas, Beatrice (Bryan) McClain; and his nieces and nephews, Shelby Thomas, Samantha Thomas, The Reverend Jonathan Chesney, Andrew Chesney. The family is finding solace in the many notes and comments from both friends and strangers who write and call to say they loved him and will forever remember his wonderful smile and engaging laugh. The family requests that memorial donations be sent to: Lifenet Health Foundation, Morgan Scheible, 1864 Concert Drive, Virginia Beach, Va. 23453 or online at lifenethealth.org. A celebration of Stephen's life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
