CABE, Catherine Clark, 75, of Beaverdam, went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Catherine Clark; brother, Lawrence Burr Clark; and grandson, Alex Cabe. Cathy was a resident of Hanover County for over 40 years. She had a love of Christ, community, country and people. Her generosity overflowed through her acts of selfless kindness. Many knew her for her honesty, integrity and spirit. Cathy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Vernon Cabe; children, Greg Cabe (Lisa), Jonathan Cabe and Adam Cabe (Rachel); grandchildren, Hillary Baldwin (John), Bradley Cabe (Jolene), Connor Cabe, Ally Cabe, Penelope Cabe and Emmett Cabe; siblings, Robert Clark, Marcia Bell (Dave) and Roxanne Clark; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Oak Grove Wesleyan Church, 16360 Woodman Hall Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the building fund at Oak Grove Wesleyan Church in memory of Cathy Cabe.