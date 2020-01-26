CADLE, Patricia Lee Javins, of Midlothian, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Davis L. Javins and Ruby C. Shelton Javins; brothers, Michael W. Javins, Stephen D. Javins. She is survived by her husband of 53 years and best friend, Harlas E. Cadle; one brother, Brian D. Javins (Debbie); one cousin, Robert P. Javins Jr.; sisters-in-law, Vanessa B. Javins (Karl), Laura Cadle, Ruby C. Garrett and Edith Cadle; special niece, Courtney J. Hayden (Rob); and great-nephew, Chase Michael Hayden; special nephews, Randal K. Garrett (Brenda), Mark C. Garrett (Dawn) and Michael Arnold; and special great-nephews, Blake Stephen Garrett, Paul Douglas Garrett; plus other nieces and nephews. Pat retired from DuPont after 38 years of service in the engineering section. She enjoyed golf, fishing, home improvement projects, reading, writing and drawing. Much of her free time was spent playing golf with BWGA at Brandermill CC. She and Harlas also volunteered as organizers and played golf with the Chesterfield County Senior Golf Group for many years. She spent many enjoyable times being "an extra grandparent" to great-nephews, Blake and Paul. Services will be at a later date. For online condolences, please go to www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
