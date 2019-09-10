CAHILL, Patricia Ann "Patti," 68, of Arlington, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, James Cahill; and is survived by her mother, Jeanne Cahill; her siblings, James A. Cahill III, Susan Cahill-Tully, Kathy Cahill; her children, William "Max" Koehler Jr. and wife, Helene O. Koehler, Elizabeth C. Koehler, Kathleen "Katie" Dysert and husband, Mark R. Dysert; grandchildren, William "Max" Koehler III, Mary Elizabeth "Biff" Koehler, Clare N. Dysert; and her former spouse, William "Bill" Koehler, all of Richmond, Virginia. Patti was a graduate of Notre Dame Prep of Towson, Maryland and The Notre Dame of Maryland University, majoring in art history. She taught art at Saint Gertrude High School and volunteered at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Stone Harbor, N.J. at 10:30 a.m. on September 14, 2019.View online memorial