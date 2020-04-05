CAKE, Leonard C. Jr., of Henrico County, died peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at age 74. He is now free of Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia and is resting eternally with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Leonard was born in Richmond, Va., to Deanie Stanley and Leonard C. Cake Sr., who both predeceased him. He is survived by his loving wife, Carole Cake; her children, Rebecca Slough (Melvin), Christopher Cooke and Ryan Cooke (Ashley); and daughter-in-law, Holly Cooke; seven grandchildren, Ariel Lane (Travis), Austin Slough (Rose), Brandon Slough, Avery Cooke, Cameron Slough, Brezlun and Teegan Cooke. He is also survived by his two sisters, Barbara Wright (Mike) of Cumming, Ga., and Sandy Farmer (David) of Lynchburg, Va.; his in-laws, Bernard and Margaret Whitlow; sisters-in-law, Cathy Hawthorne (Bob) and Robin Purcell (Steve) of Henrico, Va.; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He never met a stranger and always helped anyone needing help. He was a 1963 graduate of George Wythe High School. He served six years in the United States Naval Reserve. He was a Master Mason, a 50-year Masonic veteran. He received his bachelor's and two master's degree in Planning and Public Administration from VCU. He was employed for 39 years with the County of Henrico in Planning and then as the Administrative Director of the Economic Development Authority where he retired on March 31, 2012. Leonard had many talents and passions and excelled at them all, from home improvements, gardening to hand piecing and hand quilting for which he won several blue ribbons. He was a very active member of Second Baptist Church, Richmond. He had a strong and deep abiding faith in Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. The family would like to thank his neurologist, Dr. Alan Schulman, the entire staff of Spring Arbor Cottages Richmond and Heartland Hospice for their care these past nine months. Due to all the unfortunate limitations that are in place at this time, we will plan a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Baptist Church at 9614 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229 or Heartland Hospice at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike #303, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235.View online memorial
