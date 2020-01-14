CALDWELL, EUGENE III

CALDWELL, Eugene Craighead III, 70, of Arlington, Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Craighead Caldwell Jr. and Myrle Norris Caldwell. He is survived by his sisters, Beverley Caldwell Trinkle and Virginia Caldwell Stone (Geoffrey Lindley Stone), all of Richmond; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Craig graduated from the Collegiate School in 1968 and Virginia Military Institute in 1972. He began his career with General Motors and for the last 13 years, enjoyed serving his passion for American made vehicles with Jim McKay Chevrolet in Fairfax. Craig always enjoyed attending the Caldwell/Fritsche Family Reunion every summer at Shrinemont. Creating lasting memories with his extended family meant so much to him. Craig's love for his beloved Washington Redskins never wavered. HTTR! The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Beth Sholom Healthcare and Capital Caring Hospice for their loving care. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, in Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Foundation Fund or Keydet Club Scholarship Fund at Virginia Military Institute.View online memorial
