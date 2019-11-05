CALDWELL, Kathlene "Kathy" Smith, born August 9, to Vivian Walter Hall and Helen Kathlene Edwards (Nicholson), went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 1, 2019, surrounded by her closest loved ones. In life, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and serving the Lord on missionary trips with her adoring husband, Tony. Kathy was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Mayo Smith Sr.; her father, Vivian Walter Hall; stepfather, James (Shorty) Thomas Nicholson; sisters, Myrtle Chenault and Flossie Hall; brother, Vivian "Bubba" Murray Hall. She is survived by her loving husband, Anthony "Tony" Caldwell; mother, Helen Edwards; two sons, Thomas Smith Jr. and Elvis Smith (Jane); grandchildren, Daniel Smith, Mindy Whetsel, Allison Jones, Amanda Franklin (Kyle), Taylor Barker, Thomas Smith III; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Alan Hall and Virginia "Candy" Hall; mother-in-law, Sheila Caldwell; best friend, Kathy Reed; countless nieces, nephews, friends, extended family and church family. Kathy's family invites guests to the Ashland Church of God on Tuesday, November 5, from 5 to 8 p.m for the wake service and November 6, at 1 p.m. for funeral service. Graveside service to follow.View online memorial