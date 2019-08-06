CALDWELL, Nancy Mae Hodges, 82, of Crewe, passed away, Saturday, August 3, 2019. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Lowry Caldwell; brothers, Eugene Hodges, Julian Hodges; parents, Semple and Grace Hodges. Surviving are her children, Kent Caldwell (Sharon), Tammy Barksdale (Billy); brother, Harry Hodges; sisters, Marie Oakley, Margaret Long (Rudy) and Brenda Comer (Butch); grandchildren, Hayden Caldwell, Grayson Caldwell, Brittany Barksdale, Haley Wallace (Brandon), Lee Barksdale, Krystina Gillenwater; great-granddaughter, Madison Gillenwater. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, from 6 until 8 at the Jennings-McMillian Funeral Home, 200 W. Carolina Ave., in Crewe. Donations may be made to Crewe Volunteer Fire Department or Nottoway Emergency Squad. Online condolences may be made at www.jennings-mcmiilianfuneralhome.com.View online memorial