CALE, Dolores "Lola" Gailey, 91, died in Crozet, Va., on December 13, 2019. Lola was preceded in death by her husband, Myron "Mike" Ellsworth Cale; sons, Michael Sherwood McClearyCale and Douglas James Cale; parents, Donald Ramsey Gailey and Elizabeth Marie Kish; brother, John Donald Gailey; and sister, Elizabeth Marie Grego. Lola is survived by three of her children, John R. Walton-Cale, Anne E. Cale Jones and Paul P. Cale; and her brother, Richard William Gailey. She was blessed to have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Lola was born on September 17, 1928, in Homestead, Pa. Lola graduated from Perry High School in Pittsburgh, Pa. In 1946, Lola's family moved to Meadville, Pa. She met her future husband, Mike in Meadville and after World War II they were married on April 23, 1949. Mike served in the United States Air Force and retired in 1968. During that time, Lola raised their family in several locations in the United States, Germany, France and Iran. Upon Mike's retirement from the Air Force in 1968, their family lived in Greece, N.Y. and in Reston, Va., before settling in Midlothian, Va. in 1981. From 1982 to 1990, Lola served as the Principal of Grange Hall Elementary School and from 1990 to 1995 as the Principal of Clover Hill Elementary School. Lola loved to work in her garden, read, bake, cook and most of all, entertain friends and family. She was an active member of Catholic Church of the Epiphany. Visitation with the family will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Catholic Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Dr., with burial in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the VCU Massey Cancer Center, www.massey.vcu.edu.View online memorial
CALE, DOLORES "LOLA"
To plant a tree in memory of DOLORES CALE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.