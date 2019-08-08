CALL, Donna Lynn, 66, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She is survived by her sisters, Mary C. Anderson, Eleanor L. Call and Charlotte Graham; three nieces, two great-nieces, one great-nephew and four great-great-nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Louise Call; sister, Rebecca Reese; and nephew, Walter Anderson Jr. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Bermuda Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060, http://www.cancer.org.View online memorial