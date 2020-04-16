CALL, Joseph Hugh, of Raleigh, North Carolina, formerly of Richmond, Virginia, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was a man of tremendous faith and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Born in Roanoke, he graduated from Richmond's Thomas Jefferson High School in 1952. He graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia, where he played football, after receiving many scholarship offers and was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. In 1957 he married Sara Lecky, the love of his life for 62 wonderful years. After serving in Italy as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army, he and Sara returned to Virginia in 1959, where their son, Joe Jr. and daughter, Cathy, were born. In 1962 Joe and his family moved to Raleigh where he started JHC Properties, Inc., and developed several apartment projects throughout North Carolina. Joe was active in the Rotary Club and was president of Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International for several years. Joe and Sara's life changed when they gave their lives to the Lord Jesus. Throughout their years in Raleigh Joe and Sara hosted many prayer meetings in their home and started various churches in the community, including the development and building of The Worship Center, which touched people from all walks of life. The priorities in his life were his relationships with Jesus Christ and his family. Joe was predeceased by his mother, Ruth Davidson Call; and father, Frank Lloyd Call. He leaves his devoted wife, Sara Lecky Call; and his son, Joseph Hugh Call Jr. (wife, Judi); daughter, Catherine Call Boykin (husband, Duke); and six wonderful grandchildren, Laughton Jones (wife, Ellen and great-grandson, Ellis), Parke Jones, Callee Boykin, Joseph Hugh Call III, Madison Call and Anna Grace Call; and also his brothers, Dr. Frank Lloyd Call II (wife, Susan) of Richmond and William Davidson Call (wife, Parker) of Raleigh; as well as several brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. As a family, we are all so grateful for the caregivers who have been in Joe and Sara's lives over the last few years. We will all miss Joe and we know that he is now rejoicing in Heaven with Jesus. It was very meaningful to our family that he met his Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday. Although Joe is in Heaven, his amazing faith, love and legacy will always be with us. The burial at Oakwood Cemetery will be private. Due to current circumstances, a future celebration of life will be announced for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give to Operation Blessing, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, Va. 23463. Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, North Carolina. "Praise the Lord. Blessed is the man who fears the LORD, who finds great delight in his commands. His children will be mighty in the land; the generation of the upright will be blessed. Wealth and riches are in his house, and his righteousness endures foreverHe has scattered abroad his gifts to the poor, his righteousness endures forever; his horn will be lifted high in honor." Psalm 112: 1-3, 9View online memorial
