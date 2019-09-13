CALL, Linda G., 72, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She is survived by her son, Sean Call (Sherri); brother, Charles T. Call Jr. (Linda B.); one grandchild and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Charles Call; and one brother, Lowell Call. Linda retired from the Virginia State Police Gun Control Department, after 25 years of service. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through her personal memorial page at inmemof.org/linda-call.View online memorial