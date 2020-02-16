CALLAHAN, Ann F., died February 10, 2020, at age 86, in Winchester, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Michael Callahan and Phyllis Butler Callahan; by her sister, Virginia Strang; and her great-niece, Rachel Robinson. Ann graduated from the College of William & Mary and was a member of their Alumni Association, Richmond Chapter. She spent 36 years teaching mathematics in the public schools of Chesterfield and Stafford Counties and was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary society for women educators. Ann was born in Richmond and returned after graduating to teach in Chesterfield County. While living in Richmond, she enjoyed the opera, the ballet and supporting the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. After the passing of her father, she returned to Fredericksburg to care for her mother and to teach in Stafford County. Ann had a passion for family history, loved gardening, antiques and her poodles. She is survived and beloved by her brother, Michael Callahan and his wife, Dorothy and their children, who were the joy of her life, Mike Callahan, Beth Robinson, Patrick Callahan and Piper Stiso. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 20, in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond.View online memorial
