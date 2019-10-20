CALLOW, John Gale, born March 25, 1954, 65, passed away on September 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Bryan; and parents, Maryln (Trader) and Gale Callow. John is survived by his two sons, Teddy and Bryan; his older sister, Caren (Neil) Freil; his younger sister, Sophroana Chambers; younger brother, Scott; as well as many other good friends and family. John graduated from Dixon High School (1972) in Dixon, Ill., where he was known as a popular, empathetic and fashionable guy, as well as an all-state linebacker in football. He volunteered his service in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany in the early 70s. After, John attended the University of Illinois and played club rugby on the Bloomington Blues. He moved to Los Angeles in the late 70s and met and married the mother of his two children, Cathy Callow Fallin. John enjoyed many things. Among those were coaching, Notre Dame football, Red Sox baseball, skiing, tennis, golfing and above all--his family. Nothing in life gave him more joy than to see his two boys become best friends and to watch them grow into the strong, caring and compassionate men they are today. Tremendous and heartfelt thanks go out to the exceptional nurses and surgeons at the VCU Cardiac and Intensive Care Units, who provided incredible care for John and also helped with a peaceful and compassionate transition from this life to the next. A celebration of John's life will be held at Crossroads Art Center on Saturday, November 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. Memorial donations in John Callow's memory can be made to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Richmond chapter, https://www.bigbrobigsis.com/give.html.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
