CAMPBELL, Betty Jean Parker, passed away December 23, 2019, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Campbell. She is survived by three sisters, Levon Hooper, JoAnn Stocks and Cathy Parker; one sister-in-law, Lois Barksdale; very special friends, Jan and Bob Clemons; and many nieces and nephews. Betty worked for many years as a nurse at Richmond VA Hospital. In her retirement, she enjoyed being part of the Golden Agers and was an active member of Cross Point Church of the Nazarene. Betty's memorial service will be held at Cross Point Church of the Nazarene, 8710 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield, Va., on Saturday, January 4, at 1 p.m. Pastor Rob Mills will officiate. Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. before the service. Graveside service will be at Fort Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg, Va., on Friday, January 3, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Stephen Willis of Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene officiating. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Cross Point Church of the Nazarene Building Fund in Betty's memory. Donations can be sent to 8710 Hull St. Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23236-1310. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.View online memorial
CAMPBELL, BETTY
