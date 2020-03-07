CAMPBELL, Collion, 63, peacefully departed this life on February 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorreen Campbell; and devoted family. His remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Sunday, March 8, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Family will receive guests from 4 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m. Interment service at 3 p.m. in Campbell Family Cemetery, Crewe, Va.View online memorial
