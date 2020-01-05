CAMPBELL, Emma T., 85, of Sandston, Va., and widow of George R. Campbell, passed away January 2, 2020. She was born November 10, 1934, to Thomas and Naamah Tibbs, who predeceased her. Emma leaves behind two sons, Dennis and Tom; and one daughter, Gail (Scott); three granddaughters, Elizabeth (Blake), Scotti and Stephanie (Mike); two great-granddaughters, Bryce and Ruth; two caregivers, Pat Culbertson and Susan Loving. Emma was a member of Sandston Baptist Church and past member of Broadus Memorial. She loved her family, church and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
