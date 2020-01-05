CAMPBELL, Joshua "Josh" Hunter, 26, of North Chesterfield, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 28, 2019, following a long battle with addiction. Joshua was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Haywood Smith Sr. and Andrew Campbell Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his dedicated and loving parents, Stephanie Campbell and William Campbell Sr.; his two brothers, William Campbell Jr. and Cameron Campbell; grandmothers, Darlane Smith and Imogene Campbell; godparents, Allonia and Charles Thompson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be remembered fondly by all who his spirit touched during his time on Earth.View online memorial
