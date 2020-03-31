CAMPBELL, Stanley Wayne, 85, of Prince George, passed away on March 28, 2020. Born in Maysville, Ky., he was the son of the late Oscar and Artie May Campbell. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dewey Campbell and Clifton Campbell. He is survived by his wife, Susan Kay Campbell; his daughters, Laura Campbell Hougland and her husband, Eric, Wendy Sue Hoffman and her husband, Sam; grandchildren, Grace Mary Dho and Max William Dho. Stanley was a retired LTC from the Army, where he proudly served for 22 years. After his Army retirement, he began a rewarding career with the Virginia Department of Emergency Services, which lasted for 19 years. In his free time, Stanley was a faithful member of The Cardinal Golf Club at Fort Lee, where he played for over 40 years. Stanley enjoyed working in his yard and garden and was famous for his beautiful, well-kept lawn. Stanley was also known for being a true blue Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan. Most of all, Stanley was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Prince George County Animal Shelter, 8391 County Dr., Disputanta, Va. 23842.View online memorial
