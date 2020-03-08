CANNADAY, Gerald "Jerry" Stover "Coach," 87, passed away on February 26, 2020, at his home in Midlothian, Va. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Maudell Stover and Gerald Wingfield Cannaday of Roanoke, Va. He is survived by his wife, Gretchen Cannaday; children, Steve Cannaday, Sue Cannaday Earhart, Dr. Robert Wingfield Jr., Michael Cannaday and LouAnn Kleiman; along with 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life to be held at 12 noon on March 21, 2020, at Bethia United Methodist Church, 10700 Winterpock Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethia United Methodist Church and the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
